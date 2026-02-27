KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Malaysia’s official reserve assets amounted to US$126.87 billion (RM492 billion) as at end-January 2026, as compared to US$125.53 billion as at end-December 2025.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said other foreign currency assets stood at US$569.7 million.

The central bank said that for the next 12 months, the pre-determined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans, securities and deposits, which include, among others, scheduled repayment of external borrowings by the government and the maturity of foreign currency Bank Negara Interbank Bills, amounted to US$10.61 billion.

“The net short forward positions amounted to US$21.17 billion as at end-January 2026, reflecting the management of ringgit liquidity in the money market,” the central bank said in a statement.

BNM said these projected foreign currency inflows amount to US$2.94 billion in the next 12 months.

It added that the only contingent short-term net drain on foreign currency assets is government guarantees of foreign currency debt due within one year, amounting to US$847.2 million.

“There are no foreign currency loans with embedded options, no undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by or to other central banks, international organisations, banks and other financial institutions.

“BNM also does not engage in foreign currency options vis-a-vis ringgit,” it said.

Overall, the central bank said that the detailed breakdown of international reserves under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS) format indicates that as of end-January 2026, Malaysia’s international reserves remain usable. — Bernama