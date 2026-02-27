KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, has been advised to rest and undergo treatment following musculoskeletal pain affecting his back and hips, the Malaysian palace said in a statement on Friday.

The King will refrain from attending official engagements to allow for treatment and recovery.

“His Majesty has been advised by medical specialists to rest and refrain from attending any events to allow for treatment and recovery,” the statement said.

“As a result, His Majesty was unable to attend the breaking-of-fast ceremony with the Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers, foreign envoys, and senior government officials at Istana Negara yesterday,” it added.

The palace also confirmed that the official opening of the Sultan Ibrahim Mosque at the National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM), originally scheduled for yesterday, has been postponed to a later date.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has indicated that he will resume attending official events once his health improves.