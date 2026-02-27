CHUKAI, Feb 27 — Members of the Terengganu Oil & Gas Council (TOGC) have bagged contracts worth more than RM1 billion annually to undertake several works in the oil and gas industry in the state from Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) since the council’s establishment in 2019.

TOGC chairman Tengku Amran Tengku Awang said Petronas awarded projects worth under RM100 million to TOGC members involving large-scale local companies.

Apart from that, he said, projects worth under RM10 million were allocated to smaller companies, subject to their respective qualifications and expertise.

“To date, 42 local companies have registered as TOGC members, and we target to increase the number of members to 100 companies, especially from the Kemaman area, in the near future.

“The council serves as a platform to bring together oil and gas companies under one umbrella to expand business opportunities and increase the participation of local companies in the industry’s projects,” he said to reporters at the TOGC 2026 “Semarak Kasih Ramadan” event here yesterday.

At the event, 80 underprivileged and orphaned students from seven schools in the district received gift baskets containing daily necessities and duit raya, in addition to donations to five mosques and five suraus around the Kemaman district.

Meanwhile, Tengku Amran said local companies under the council could access more opportunities to be involved in oil and gas industry projects in Terengganu, thus reducing dependence on foreign labour.

“Through the projects awarded, more than 10,000 skilled and semi-skilled workers from the companies involved have obtained job opportunities in Terengganu each year,” he said.

He said companies registered with TOGC had at least 51 per cent shareholding owned by Terengganu locals, in addition to holding the Anak Terengganu Certificate issued by the Terengganu Entrepreneur Development Foundation.

Tengku Amran said that through the council’s role, more job opportunities could be created for local companies, thereby contributing to the state’s economic development and the people’s well-being. — Bernama