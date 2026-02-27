KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd has denied reports of a service disruption on the LRT Kelana Jaya Line this morning, clarifying that the consecutive withdrawal of several trains was a standard operational and safety procedure.

The rail operator issued a press statement this afternoon pushing back against several media reports that highlighted mounting commuter frustration after Rapid KL’s social media channels broadcasted four separate train withdrawals within a span of three hours.

The alerts, which affected major transit hubs like Gombak and Masjid Jamek, sparked fears of serial breakdowns just days after the line suffered a massive double disruption earlier this week.

However, Rapid Rail sought to dispel the narrative of a system in crisis. The company said that there was no service disruption on the Kelana Jaya Line this morning, stressing that train services operated strictly according to their scheduled peak-hour frequencies without any unusual congestion observed at stations or onboard the carriages.

Addressing the alarming string of social media updates, the operator explained that temporarily pulling trains out of service is a proactive, routine measure.

“Trains may be temporarily withdrawn for minor repairs, including air conditioning performance issues or other onboard systems.

“This measure is taken to ensure passenger comfort, safety and service quality are consistently maintained,” it said.

The company also clarified its mitigation protocols, noting that whenever a train is taken offline, replacement trains are rapidly deployed. T

his contingency ensures that the critical time gaps between arriving trains, known as headways, remain at peak-hour frequency and overall service reliability is entirely unaffected.

Rapid Rail attributed the public alarm to a misunderstanding of its corporate communication strategy. The operator said that posting real-time alerts about withdrawn trains is part of its commitment to proactive transparency, designed to keep passengers informed of minor operational adjustments.

“We emphasise that operational transparency should not be interpreted as a service disruption.

“As a rail service operator under the Rapid KL brand, we are committed to ensuring safe, reliable and efficient operations, while continuing to disseminate accurate information through our official communication channels,” it said.