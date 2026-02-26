PUTRAJAYA, Feb 26 — The Immigration Department (JIM) has intensified enforcement at Ramadan bazaars nationwide to curb the involvement of foreign nationals in illegal trading or working without valid permits.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said so far, 61 foreign nationals were inspected at several bazaars in the Klang Valley, with 23 detained for suspected breaches of immigration laws.

“JIM will step up inspections at Ramadan bazaars, as these locations usually attract foreign nationals to conduct business. Some of the stalls are operated by locals, but they employ foreign workers illegally,” he told a press conference after the Semarak Ramadan programme here today.

He said inspections and enforcement operations are also carried out at locations frequented by foreign nationals.

“There are also small colonies where they trade among themselves (and locals), and these too will not escape inspection,” he added.

On cases of foreign nationals driving without licences, Zakaria said the department would work closely with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to address the issue.

“Cases reported by the media and the public indicate that foreign nationals do not possess valid licences to drive lorries transporting stones, sand and similar materials.

“This is indeed a matter of concern, and we will identify those involved and take appropriate action,” he said.

At the event, Zakaria and JIM’s senior management distributed bubur lambuk to members of the public seeking immigration services at the department’s Passport Division and Immigration officers on duty. — Bernama