KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Malaysia’s total trade in January 2026 reached RM272.4 billion, with exports and imports recorded at RM146.9 billion and RM125.5 billion, respectively, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief statistician Malaysia, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin, said exports rose RM24.1 billion, or 19.6 per cent, year-on-year to RM146.9 billion.

“The increase in exports was driven by higher shipments from Pulau Pinang (RM22.1 billion), Johor (RM5.7 billion), Kuala Lumpur (RM736.4 million), Perak (RM373.2 million), Negeri Sembilan (RM60.5 million) and Perlis (RM5.7 million),” he said.

“Exports fell in Melaka (RM1.5 billion), Kedah (RM1.5 billion), Terengganu (RM549.3 million), Pahang (RM389.8 million), Selangor (RM339.1 million), Labuan (RM212.3 million), Sarawak (RM293.8 million), Sabah (RM82.8 million) and Kelantan (RM51.7 million).”

Pulau Pinang remained Malaysia’s top exporter with a 44.2 per cent share, followed by Johor (19.7 per cent), Selangor (14.2 per cent), Sarawak (6.1 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur (3.5 per cent).

On the import side, Mohd Uzir said January 2026 saw a 5.3 per cent increase, or RM6.3 billion, compared with the same month in 2025.

“The growth in imports was led by Pulau Pinang (RM3.7 billion), Selangor (RM2.0 billion), Melaka (RM1.3 billion), Kuala Lumpur (RM846.0 million), Kedah (RM772.0 million), Perak (RM236.3 million), Sarawak (RM76.2 million), Negeri Sembilan (RM161.1 million) and Labuan (RM3.0 million),” he said.

“Imports declined in Johor (RM1.8 billion), Pahang (RM192.5 million), Sabah (RM71.5 million), Perlis (RM41.9 million), Kelantan (RM26.4 million) and Terengganu (RM1.5 million).”

Pulau Pinang accounted for 25.8 per cent of Malaysia’s imports, followed by Selangor (25.1 per cent), Johor (21.7 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (8.7 per cent) and Kedah (5.6 per cent). — Bernama