KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Bursa Malaysia continued its downtrend at mid-morning amid a lack of buying enthusiasm, with the benchmark index falling slightly below the 1,670-level.

At 11.08 am, the FBM KLCI fell 6.84 points to 1,669.99, down from Wednesday’s close of 1,676.83. The benchmark had opened 2.61 points lower at 1,674.22.

Gainers outpaced losers in the broader market at 413 versus 376, while 474 counters were unchanged, 1,386 untraded and 12 suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.03 billion units worth RM757.57 million.

Among the heavyweights, 99 Speed Mart and YTL Power gained two sen each to RM3.96 and RM3.37, Press Metal was flat at RM7.11, Maybank trimmed eight sen to RM10.60 and Public Bank shed four sen to RM4.49.

On the most active list, Zetrix AI and Tanco both rose one sen to 82.5 sen and RM1.21, Capital A added half-a-sen to 41 sen, MMAG and VS Industry were flat at 7.5 sen and 48.5 sen, while IJM slipped three sen to RM2.71.

Among the top gainers, United Plantations jumped RM1.14 to RM32.58, Malaysian Pacific Industries picked up 96 sen to RM32.96, Dutch Lady garnered 34 sen to RM30.96 and Hong Leong Financial Group gained 20 sen to RM19.16.

Of the top decliners, Nestle depreciated RM1.20 to RM120.80, Petronas Gas shaved off 20 sen to RM18.18, Hong Leong Bank went down 14 sen to RM22.62 and PLB Engineering slipped 12 sen to 93 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index dipped 17.63 points to 12,342.47, the FBM Top 100 Index discounted 21.39 points to 12,130.56, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 1.96 points to 12,164.79.

The FBM Mid 70 Index firmed 96.30 points to 17,269.50 and the FBM ACE Index eased 8.44 points to 4,955.87.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased by 75.27 points to 19,698.92, the Energy Index edged down 0.26 of-a-point to 769.39, and the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.12 of-a-point to 172.34, while the Plantation Index advanced 15.53 points to 8,413.47. — Bernama