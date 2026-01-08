MARANG, Jan 8 — A lawyer appeared at the Magistrate’s Court here today facing three charges of aiding and abetting drug distribution and possession last month.

Che Muhammad Amir Syafiq Che Musa, 33, was accused of aiding the distribution of 123 grammes of methamphetamine with Muhammad Syafiq Syahmi Mohamad Zafri, 26, at the Kuala Terengganu High Court lockup between 9am and noon on December 23.

The charges were framed under Section 33 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read together with Sections 39B(1)(a) and 39B(2) of the same Act, which carry the death penalty or life imprisonment, and if the death sentence is not imposed, a minimum of 15 strokes of the cane.

Che Muhammad Amir Syafiq also faces two separate charges of aiding the possession of 21 grammes of cannabis and 13 grammes of nimetazepam with Muhammad Syafiq Syahmi at the same time and place.

For the cannabis possession charge, the accused was charged under Section 33 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read with Section 6 of the same Act, punishable under Section 39A(1) of the Act, which carries a jail term of two to five years and caning.

For nimetazepam possession, Che Muhammad Amir Syafiq was charged under Section 33 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read with Section 12(2) and punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act, which carries a fine of up to RM100,000 or imprisonment of up to five years.

No plea was recorded from the accused after the charges were read before Magistrate Nur Athirah Hashim.

Deputy public prosecutors Amer Abu Bakar Abdullah and Noradila Ab Latif prosecuted, while lawyer Mohd Syaza Firdaus Rashid appeared for the accused.

The prosecution did not offer bail, as offences under Section 39B are non-bailable.

The court fixed April 29 for the next hearing. — Bernama