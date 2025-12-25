NAGOYA, Dec 25 — Toyota Motor Corp. said today its global output in November fell 5.5 per cent from a year earlier to 821,723 units for the first drop in six months, dragged down by slowing production in China and Japan, Kyodo News reported.

Global sales decreased 2.2 per cent to 900,011 vehicles, the first decline in 11 months, with sales in China plunging 12.1 per cent to 154,645 units, according to the world’s largest automaker by volume.

Toyota’s overseas production dropped 3.4 per cent to 563,546 vehicles, with output in China plunging 14.0 per cent to 145,707 units as government subsidies ended in wider areas of the major Asian market.

Output in Indonesia shed 11.2 per cent amid severe market conditions due to strict loan screenings as well as the introduction of additional taxes, the automaker said.

Domestic production slumped 9.7 per cent to 258,177 units due to fewer operating days of plants.

Meanwhile, output in the US surged 9.0 per cent to 107,953 units on the back of strong demand for hybrid vehicles, although the Japanese automaker faces higher tariffs imposed by the US administration.

While Toyota’s overseas sales dipped 2.6 per cent to 769,789 vehicles, sales in the US grew 2.7 per cent to 212,772 units, showing a recovery from an output suspension due to recalls of some models last year.

In contrast, sales in China were sluggish due to the termination of subsidies and customers holding off on purchases before the introduction of a new RAV4 SUV model.

Sales in Japan edged down 0.2 per cent to 130,222 units. — Bernama-Kyodo