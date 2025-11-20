KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd’s net profit jumped to RM80.34 million in the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2025 (3Q2025), from RM4.63 million a year earlier.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing today, Petron said the higher net profit was mainly driven by sustained process optimisations and higher utilisation of the Port Dickson Refinery amid improved regional refining cracks, supply chain improvements, and a 4.0 per cent growth in domestic sales volume.

Revenue for the quarter, however, fell to RM3.41 billion from RM3.81 billion year-on-year, mainly due to lower prices, partly tempered by higher sales.

Petron said that optimised refining and strong marketing performance resulted in 3Q operating income of RM138.66 million, compared with an operating loss of RM15.88 million in the previous corresponding quarter.

“The company also reduced financing costs by 66 per cent through efficient working capital management,” it said.

Moving forward, Petron said it remained confident in overcoming the impact of volatile market conditions, given its strong financial position and proven resilience.

“The company is committed to pursuing sustainable growth through its retail network expansion and plant optimisation programmes while venturing into relevant initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint,” it added. — Bernama