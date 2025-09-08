OSAKA, Sept 8 — Malaysia has recorded approximately RM15.6 billion in potential trade and investment at Expo 2025 Osaka, exceeding its original target of RM13 billion, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said the achievement was 120 per cent of the baseline goal, underscoring Malaysia’s growing global appeal and the strength of its international partnerships.

“The success is driven by a whole-of-government approach, with the Malaysia Pavilion offering a dynamic range of activities and showcases each week.

“Until the conclusion of the expo on October 13, we aim to host over 208 business programmes and 98 non-business activities,” he said in his speech at the Malaysia National Day ceremony here yesterday.

The text of his speech was read by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Fadillah said the Malaysia Pavilion continues to attract global attention through its curated industry weeks, which highlight key sectors such as green energy, halal innovation, digital transformation and advanced manufacturing.

He said these programmes are aligned with Malaysia’s national policies including the Green Investment Strategy (GIS) and the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS), while promoting high-value sectors such as aerospace, electrical and electronics (E&E), pharmaceuticals and digital economy.

He said the initiatives reflect Malaysia’s National Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the Madani Economy framework.

Fadillah said the Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka has emerged as one of the most vibrant attractions, welcoming over 2.8 million visitors since opening on April 13 — nearly double its original target of 1.5 million.

He also said the strong response reflects the pavilion’s unique appeal, blending Malaysia’s people, culture and heritage into a compelling story of harmony.

“Its bamboo façade, inspired by interwoven songket fabric, casts an ethereal glow at night to symbolise unity and diversity, while the interior design with Malaysian wood and natural tones connects the nation’s landscapes with shared traditions of Japan,” he added.

Fadillah said that beyond architecture, visitors have been captivated by daily cultural performances, business programmes and live culinary showcases — particularly the famous ‘roti canai’ — helping it secure a nomination as the Best International Gourmet Pavilion.

“These initiatives elevate Malaysia’s brand and set the stage for Visit Malaysia Year 2026, when we will welcome the world with our renowned Malaysian hospitality,” he added.

Fadillah said Malaysia’s ambition at Expo 2025 is to translate synergy into sustainable outcomes and the pavilion is positioning the nation to attract investments, strengthen key industries and integrate Malaysian businesses with global supply chains.

“As the expo nears its end in 35 days, I invite everyone to make the most of this opportunity to connect with us and discover the charm of our pavilion,” he added.

Expo 2025 Osaka is a six-month event, running from April 13 to October 13, on the man-made island of Yumeshima in Osaka. Themed ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’, the expo showcases innovative ideas, technologies and a diverse range of exhibits and events. — Bernama