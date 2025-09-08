KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — JAKS Resources Bhd’s was the most active counter this morning after it secured contracts to undertake two projects located in Setiu, Terengganu each with a capacity of 99.99 megawatts (MW).

At 10.45am, the counter added one sen to 11 sen with 34.64 million shares traded.

A consortium comprising JAKS’ wholly owned subsidiary JAKS Solar Power Holdings Sdn Bhd and China Power Engineering Consulting Group International Engineering Co Ltd would develop two large-scale solar (LSS) plants in Terengganu.

At the same time, Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) shares rose 20 sen to RM13.26 following the latest development of LSS projects.

It was reported that the consortium shall incorporate a special purpose company, which will enter into a solar power purchase agreement with TNB for the projects for a period of 21 years. — Bernama