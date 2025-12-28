KEPALA BATAS, Dec 28 — Malaysia’s export value reached RM1.45 trillion for the period of January to November this year, while total trade hit RM2.77 trillion for the same period.

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said this marks the fifth consecutive year Malaysia has broken the trillion-ringgit trade barrier, putting the country on track to set a new full-year record.

He said that compared with January to November last year, exports rose by nearly 6.1 per cent, trade increased by 5.8 per cent, and imports grew by about 5.6 per cent.

“Meanwhile, the country’s trade surplus for the same period was recorded at RM132.5 billion, an increase of 10.7 per cent, reflecting strong external trade performance,” he told reporters today.

Reezal Merican, who is also the Bertam state assemblyman, was met after a circumcision programme at a hotel, which was organised by his service centre and Umno Kepala Batas.

The MATRADE chairman said export growth was largely driven by strong demand for semiconductor products, which grew 17.5 per cent, pharmaceuticals, which rose 22.9 per cent, and optical and scientific products, which increased by around 10 per cent.

In terms of key markets, Asian countries remained Malaysia’s largest export destination, followed by the United States, China, the European Union (EU) and Hong Kong, with these five markets accounting for nearly 68.5 per cent of total exports.

Additionally, trade with countries with free trade agreements (FTAs) showed positive performance, increasing by 3.2 per cent and accounting for about 66.8 per cent of export value, including Mexico, Hong Kong, China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Chile, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

“What is even more encouraging is the marked increase in exports to new and emerging markets, particularly in Africa and Central Asia.

“Countries such as Yemen saw a 62 per cent rise, Tanzania (37 per cent), Togo (30 per cent), Uzbekistan (23 per cent), Kenya (12 per cent), Nigeria (15 per cent) and Algeria (24 per cent),” he elaborated.

Reezal said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visits to several countries in Africa and Central Asia also had a positive effect on trade performance, with the countries visited recording double-digit trade growth.

He added that he is optimistic that Malaysia will record its highest export and trade values in history when the full performance figures for this year are announced on January 19, ahead of MATRADE’s Malaysia Trade Performance Announcement event on January 27.

“I expect this year will set another record, meaning we are quite optimistic that exports will not only break the trillion mark but reach the highest figures in Malaysia’s history. Last year, it was RM1.51 trillion, and the previous high was RM1.55 trillion in 2022.

“We are currently at RM1.45 trillion, and if we add another RM100 billion for this month, it will become RM1.55 trillion or RM1.56 trillion, surpassing the previous peak. The trade total of RM2.77 trillion will likely also be a record. Usually, this year’s figures will be known on January 19,” he said. — Bernama