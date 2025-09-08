BEIJING, Sept 8 — China is pushing for a formal signing of a free trade agreement upgrade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) before the end of the year, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Yan Dong said today.

China will also construct new land and sea trade corridors with the 10-member bloc, Yan said at a news conference in Beijing.

Last month, Chinese exports to Asean surged 22.5 per cent from a year earlier to US$57.1 billion (RM215 billion, making Southeast Asia China’s top export destination by value.

The increase helped offset a 33.1 per cent slump in shipments to the US, which fell to US$31.6 billion. — Reuters