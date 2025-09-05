KUCHING, Sept 5 — Sarawak’s tourism reach is set to expand globally with Kuching to be listed as the eighth destination under Malaysia Airlines’ Bonus Side Trip (BST) programme.

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) in a statement today said the announcement will be made at the Kuala Lumpur Matta Fair 2025 tomorrow, marking the first time a Bornean city is included in the programme which is designed to encourage international travellers to explore more destinations in Malaysia.

“The BST programme, offered exclusively by Malaysia Airlines, is designed to encourage international travellers to discover more of Malaysia during their trip. Passengers flying into the country on international tickets can add an extra domestic destination at no additional fare — paying only the applicable taxes.

“With Kuching’s inclusion, Sarawak becomes the first and only Bornean destination in the programme, expanding its reach beyond Peninsular Malaysia,” the statement said.

According to STB, the launch, set to take place at the MAG Arena of Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec), will feature a handshake ceremony between STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) chief commercial officer (Airlines) Dersenish Aresandiran.

The board said the milestone reflects the results of its partnership with MAG, formalised in 2024, to enhance air connectivity and joint tourism promotion in preparation for Visit Malaysia 2026.

“This milestone demonstrates how collaboration with our national carrier can create real opportunities for Sarawak, by making it easier for international travellers to include us in their journey.

“Through this initiative, Sarawak is broadening its international reach and reinforcing its commitment to sustainable tourism growth as we prepare for Visit Malaysia 2026,” said Sharzede.

STB said at the Matta Fair KL from today until Sunday, Sarawak will also showcase its diverse attractions through 19 exhibitors, cultural performances, live demonstrations and exclusive travel deals. — Bernama