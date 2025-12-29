BEIJING, Dec 29 — China announced on Monday tariff ‌adjustments for some products beginning next year, including lowering the ‍import duties on resource-based commodities such as recycled black powder for lithium-ion batteries.

The country will also lower levies on medical products including artificial blood ‍vessels ‍and diagnostic kits for certain infectious disease, ​according to a statement by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

For 935 products, ‌the provisional import tariff rates levied on them will ‍be lower than the ‌most-favoured-nation ‍rates applied to all ‍World Trade Organization member ‍states, it added. — Reuters