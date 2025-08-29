KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Retail Summit Asia 2025 returns for its second year on September 25, rallying over 500 retailers to explore practical ways SMEs can turn customer experience into loyalty and growth.

The one-day summit at M Hotel, Petaling Jaya, puts customer experience, AI collaboration and unified commerce at the forefront, giving SMEs the edge for next year.

Organised by EasyStore, the gathering brings together retailers, business owners, marketers, and ecosystem partners to tackle practical strategies that can be applied immediately. The summit aims to prepare Malaysian retailers to meet rising customer expectations and succeed in an increasingly competitive market.

Retail Summit Asia 2025 aims to prepare Malaysian retailers to meet rising customer expectations and succeed in an increasingly competitive market. — Picture courtesy of Easystore

As shoppers demand more personalised, seamless interactions both online and offline, retailers must evolve to keep pace. The summit offers actionable insights into creating unified commerce frameworks that blend physical and digital retail channels for maximum impact.

“SMEs are the backbone of Malaysian retail, and they deserve practical strategies they can act on immediately. The summit with customer experience as the core agenda is designed to provide business owners with insights they can use to close the year strong and get ahead in 2026,” said Frost Chen, CEO of EasyStore.

The programme features success stories such as Jobbie’s journey, Bookcafe’s mission, as well as a fireside chat on “The Jellycat Effect” will explore how collectibles inspire lifelong loyalty, while panels will dive into turning customer experience into powerful marketing, empowering customers as co-creators, and retail technologies that truly work for SMEs.

This year’s focus is on practical, actionable strategies retailers can apply immediately — from increasing customer retention through loyalty programmes and driving repeat purchases with memberships and smart CX touchpoints. Speakers from brands such as Claire Organics, NOSE, Oriental Kopi, Fortesys, GoFluence, and BrandGeeks will share their approaches to building strong communities, scalable infrastructure, and seamless experiences across ecommerce and offline retail. Whether expanding regionally or building local brand trust, this summit is all about driving retail growth.

In addition, the event highlights AI collaborations as a powerful way to boost efficiency and innovation. From smarter marketing tools to enhanced inventory management, AI-driven solutions are becoming essential for retailers seeking to scale and differentiate themselves.

This event is supported by Fiuu as Marquee Partner, and Alliance Bank, Ninja Van, SUNMI, and TP-Link as Strategic Partners. Together, they form the ecosystem helping Malaysian retailers innovate, grow smarter, and gear up for 2026.

The summit’s first event last year was very well received, with 97 per cent of attendees eager to return, showing its real impact.

Registration is open now for those ready to gain insights, tools, and connections to elevate their retail businesses. More information is available at https://retail-summit.asia.