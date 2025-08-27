SEOUL, Aug 27 — Samyang Foods has strongly denied claims by Canadian TikTok influencer Javeria Wasim that she developed a stomach ulcer from eating the company’s Buldak Bokkeummyeon noodles and won a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against them.

“The claims circulating on social media are completely unfounded. No lawsuit or trial has been filed against Samyang Foods in North America,” the company said in a statement yesterday.

Samyang added that the spread of misinformation through major media outlets has caused serious reputational damage and warned it is considering immediate legal action.

Wasim, who has around 100,000 followers, had claimed in a series of viral videos that she was hospitalised due to the spicy noodles and filed a lawsuit seeking C$15 million (RM45.6 million).

She later stated that the case had been resolved in her favour and that all Buldak products would be pulled from store shelves in Canada and the US starting September 1.

However, questions have been raised about the authenticity of her story.

Even after her alleged hospitalisation, Wasim posted videos eating Buldak Bokkeummyeon, sharing recipes and cooking methods.

In past media appearances, she also claimed other injuries from consuming candy, under her online persona “Jawbreakergirl.”