KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Public Bank Bhd shares slipped in early trade today following its latest corporate results announcement.

At 10.09 am, the counter eased 6.0 sen to RM4.36, with 9.42 million shares traded.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing yesterday, the banking group posted a slightly lower net profit of RM1.76 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to RM1.78 billion in the same period last year, due to lower non-taxable income during the quarter.

However, revenue rose to RM7.35 billion from RM6.69 billion previously.

“The improvement in revenue performance was partially offset by higher other operating expenses of RM100.1 million on higher personnel and administrative costs,” it said.

In a separate release, the group said its annualised domestic loans expanded 6.1 per cent, outpacing the domestic banking industry’s annualised loan growth rate of 4.3 per cent. — Bernama