NEW YORK, Aug 27 — European stock markets and shares in French banks fell yesterday as investors fretted over fresh political turmoil in France.

The Paris stock market tumbled and French borrowing costs rose over fears that France’s minority government could be toppled, after Prime Minister Francois Bayrou proposed a confidence vote to break an impasse over his proposed budget cuts.

“Delaying or ditching (fiscal) reforms will make the debt situation more untenable and weigh on the economy,” said Neil Wilson, UK investor strategist at Saxo Markets.

Shares in French banks sank, with BNP Paribas down around 4 per cent while rival Societe Generale shed more than 6 per cent — both major lenders that hold French government debt.

“The question now is whether this develops into a broader drag on European assets or remains a distinctly French affair,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at StoneX.

Paris, London and Frankfurt all closed lower, following losses in Asia.

Wall Street’s main indexes advanced as investors tried to look past US President Donald Trump’s move to oust Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook.

The US leader cited allegations of false statements on her mortgage agreements, but Cook said Trump had no authority or legal cause to fire her, while her lawyer announced a planned legal challenge yesterday.

The unusual step adds to fears about the independence of the central bank, fuelled by Trump’s repeated public demands to Fed chairman Jerome Powell to lower interest rates.

Powell suggested on Friday more cuts to US interest rates were on the horizon.

“Investors are becoming increasingly concerned by the president’s persistent interference in the business of the central bank,” said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.

Stock markets crept up and US Treasury bond yields, closely watched as a proxy for interest rates, were little changed.

“One explanation could be that there’s a strong belief that this will fail in the courts because (Cook) has not been proven guilty of anything at the moment,” Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers said.

Markets also were not swayed by a survey released yesterday that showed a fall in consumer confidence and a persistent worry over Trump’s tariffs — which the president threatened to expand on Monday to countries with measures “designed to harm” US technology.

The dollar fell while gold rose as investors sought a safe place to store their gains.

Wall Street remains focused on results due today from AI chip giant Nvidia, a bellwether for the artificial intelligence sector.

Investors are also awaiting a US economic growth update tomorrow and a key inflation gauge Friday for clues on how far interest rates might fall — or not — in the coming months.

Oil prices slid yesterday following recent increases as traders track a possible peace deal to end the war between Ukraine and key crude producer Russia. — AFP