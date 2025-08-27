KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — FGV Holdings Bhd posted a higher net profit of RM136.88 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 (2Q 2025), compared to RM86.38 million in the same period a year ago.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said the revenue increased to RM5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to RM5.52 billion previously.

“The group’s revenue, which grew by 5.0 per cent, is supported by a higher average crude palm oil price realised of RM4,218 per tonne during the quarter, compared to RM4,103 per tonne in the same quarter last year.

“At the same time, contributions from certain downstream businesses were softer, particularly in the oils and fats division," it said.

For the first six months ended June 30, 2025, FGV Holdings posted a higher net profit of RM173.36 million from RM72.89 million in the same period last year, while revenue improved to RM10.83 billion from RM10.06 billion previously.

On prospects, the group anticipates stronger fresh fruit bunches production in the second half of the year, while prioritising operational excellence, expanding value-added offerings, strengthening market presence, and enhancing both capacity and supply chain efficiency.

It said the group will be officially delisted from the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia starting Aug 28, 2025, marking a strategic move to enable greater agility and closer alignment with the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda), and focus on its role as a leading agri-business and Malaysia’s food company.

FGV Holdings group chief executive officer Fakhrunniam Othman said that as the company enters a new chapter, it will focus on three priorities, namely productivity, growth and people.

He said productivity means fulfilling our 2025 commitments through operational excellence and strong agricultural practices, (while) growth will be driven by product diversification, market development, circular economy, strategic collaborations, digitalisation and its energy transition journey.

“Most importantly, people remain at the heart of FGV, (with) unity of purpose, shared alignment, and a culture of resilience that will define our success.

“Together with Felda, we are committed to building on our legacy and delivering long-term value for our stakeholders,” he said. — Bernama