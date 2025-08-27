KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — H2H Medicare Group Sdn Bhd, the first and only company in Malaysia to provide a one-stop solution for ambulances, is now eyeing aggressive growth and expansion.

This comes after listed firm Ancom Nylex Berhad became the majority shareholder on June 1 this year when it acquired a 60 per cent stake in H2H. H2H’s founder, Koay Hean Wei, retained the remaining 40 per cent of shares.

In a recent interview with Malay Mail, Koay, who is also H2H Medicare Group’s managing director, described the “synergy” between the company and Ancom Nylex.

He noted that Ancom Nylex has the finances, market network and connections, while H2H has the expertise and products.

Koay said H2H’s annual revenue is, on average, at least RM35 million and that the company is now aiming to grow its revenue by 15 to 20 per cent every year.

How H2H started

Koay, who started as a salesman for medical equipment in 2010, began his journey as an entrepreneur in 2016 when he set up H2H.

Observing that many patients wanted to be discharged from hospital but still required care at home, Koay said H2H was created with the concept of “Hospital to Home” by providing homecare medical equipment to such patients.

After H2H experienced high demand and sales during the Covid-19 pandemic for equipment such as ventilators and oxygen concentrators, there was subsequently a market oversupply for such products and the company’s sales dipped.

H2H Medicare Group Sdn Bhd's head office in Penang. — Picture courtesy of H2H Medicare Group Sdn Bhd's Facebook

Three core business components: Ambulances, medical devices, training

In 2022, H2H made a bold and successful shift to provide one-stop ambulance solutions, with the concept of “Home to Hospital” as it focused on enabling patients to be sent to hospitals quickly.

H2H provides an integrated service covering all aspects of supplying ambulances – from the ambulance’s design and fabrication to the supply and installation of medical devices used within ambulances, training, and after-sales services.

This means that H2H’s clients can save time and costs, as they do not have to source from and deal with multiple suppliers to get a fully equipped ambulance.

H2H’s fully equipped ambulances comply with the European Union’s standard for ambulances, EN 1789, to ensure safety for patients and medical personnel.

H2H’s ambulance clients throughout Malaysia include the Health Ministry, hospitals and non-governmental organisations.

Currently, the bulk of H2H’s business is in being a one-stop ambulance solution provider, while the supply of medical devices for homecare now accounts for about 20 per cent of its business.

According to Koay, H2H is the biggest automated external defibrillator (AED) distributor in Malaysia.

Koay said H2H is the sole authorised distributor in Malaysia for medical devices and equipment from three leading international brands: Germany’s Weinmann Medical Technology, the Czech Republic’s Medirol, and the US’s Zoll Medical Corporation.

These three brands are known for their products such as defibrillators, ventilators, AEDs and stretchers.

As an HRD Corp-certified training provider, H2H also provides training in basic life support – including performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and using the AED – to factories, companies and hospitals.

A view of an ambulance fabricated, assembled and equipped by H2H Medicare Group Sdn Bhd. — Picture courtesy of H2H Medicare Group Sdn Bhd's Facebook

What’s next

Asked about H2H’s expansion plans over the next few years, Koay said the company is planning to partner with its suppliers, Weinmann and Medirol, to become their local authorised manufacturer of medical devices and equipment.

While H2H currently has an ambulance fabrication factory at Permatang Tinggi, Penang, Koay said the company plans to expand operations by partnering with ambulance manufacturer Promedic Thailand to set up a larger ambulance fabrication factory in Klang.

Koay said H2H also plans to export these locally fabricated ambulances and locally manufactured medical devices to Southeast Asia in the future.

On August 15, Koay was one of 31 recipients of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia’s (ACCCIM) 2025 Young Entrepreneurs Super Model Award.

Koay was among 10 recipients in the Asean category, as H2H has business dealings in the region via its suppliers in Thailand, Singapore and Brunei.

Having gone through multiple challenges as an entrepreneur, Koay’s advice to other entrepreneurs is to not be afraid of failure and to keep trying, as such attempts could result in success in the future.

For more information about H2H, visit: https://h2hmedicare.com/ or its Facebook page.

* H2H’s head office is at 1&3, Jalan Patani, George Town, 10150 George Town, Penang.

* H2H’s showroom for its ambulances and medical equipment, as well as its corporate headquarters, is at Lot 2A, Jalan 13/2, 46200, Petaling Jaya, Selangor.