TANJONG MALIM, Aug 22 — Tanjong Malim continues to be on a strong track to emerge as a leading automotive hub as BYD will open an electric vehicle (EV) production plant in the city, with production expected to begin in 2026.

Perak Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development committee chairman, Loh Sze Yee, said the first phase of the project will cover 60 hectares and is expected to create thousands of job opportunities in the manufacturing and research and development (R&D) sectors.

He said the project was a major achievement resulting from the state government’s implementation of the Muallim Speed Lane (M-SL), which accelerated the process of approving strategic investments.

BYD’s investment will not only have a significant impact on the state’s economy but will accelerates the development of the high-tech manufacturing sector and green industries.

“In addition, BYD’s investment is an important step in the success of the Automotive High-Tech Valley (AHTV) initiative currently being implemented in Tanjong Malim,” he said at a press conference after the Muallim District Industry Development Briefing Session at the Tanjong Malim District Council near here today.

Loh said BYD’s presence will strengthen the automotive ecosystem in Perak through its synergy with Proton/Geely, as well as the support from the same industry in northern Selangor, in addition to the planned establishment of an R&D centre in Sungkai.

He said land approval had been initiated since last May and preliminary work began in July, with construction of the factory expected to commence at the end of August and the launch ceremony to be officiated by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad on Sept 4.

“The plant will also provide broader cooperation opportunities for local companies in the automotive supply chain sector, in addition to empowering the local population with green technology skills,” he said.

He added that BYD’s presence is also proof of investor confidence in the Madani government’s policy and the state government’s commitment to becoming a leader in the high-tech automotive industry and green innovation.

Meanwhile, Loh said construction of Proton Holdings Bhd’s first EV factory infrastructure in Tanjung Malim is now 90.4 per cent complete, while equipment installation is at 83.5 per cent, bringing the overall project progress to 86.9 per cent.

The progress indicates that the factory is nearly complete and ready to operate in the near future.

“The arrival of new investors, including global automotive company BYD, has also intensified the development of the automotive hub in Tanjung Malim, thus strengthening Perak’s position as a centre for high-tech and green vehicle production in the region,” he added. — Bernama