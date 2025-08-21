KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — YTL Power International Bhd’s net profit declined to RM2.40 billion in the financial year ended June 30, 2025 (FY2025) from RM3.41 billion in the same period a year ago.

Revenue also eased to RM21.81 billion from RM22.28 billion due to lower performance in the telecommunications business.

On its prospects, the group expects to remain resilient due to the essential nature of its operations and said it will continue to closely monitor the related risks and impact on all business segments.

“For power generation, the group will be developing a large portion of the Kulai Young Estate into a large scale solar power facility with a generation capacity of up to 500 megawatts (MW) to co-power the adjacent 600 MW green data centre park. This is in line with the group’s shift towards investing in more sustainable renewable energy solutions moving forward,” it said in a stock exchange filing.

For the telecommunications segment, it said YTL Communications Sdn Bhd expects to extend its 5G services to the rest of the country, in tandem with the rollout of Digital National Bhd’s 5G network.

“By continuing to offer affordable data plans and offering innovative 5G services, this segment is looking to increase its subscriber base, bolstered by partnerships and collaborations,” it added.

YTL Power’s net profit weakened to RM670 million in the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2025 from RM1.01 billion in the same period a year ago, while revenue fell to RM5.55 billion from RM6.31 billion previously due to lower performance in the power generation business.

It declared a second interim dividend of four sen per ordinary share for FY2025. The book closure and payment dates for the dividend are October 2, 2025 and October 23, 2025, respectively. — Bernama