KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Souqa Fintech, a leading non-bank financial institution announced the appointment of Tunku Dr Kamariah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Iskandar, Tunku Puteri Johor, as its new chairperson.

Tunku Kamariah is set to play a crucial role in driving the growth and development of Souqa Fintech, with a particular focus on expanding its innovative payment solutions for merchants.

Founded by Patrick Thevarajah, also known as Pat Salam, Souqa Fintech is renowned for its cutting-edge payment gateway, PayHalal, which offers both Islamic and conventional payment solutions. The company is gearing up to launch its payment terminal business this September, aiming to elevate the Islamic offline payment sector to new heights.

Under the leadership of Tunku Kamariah, Souqa Fintech is poised to introduce more innovative fintech solutions, leveraging AI technology for enhanced fraud prevention measures.

Patrick Thevarajah expressed his excitement about having Her Royal Highness on board to steer the business towards greater success.

Tunku Kamariah is a distinguished member of the royal family of Johor with a strong commitment to business excellence and charitable endeavors.

She brings a wealth of experience from various industries, including construction, development, and agriculture.

Her Highness is also actively involved in supporting education for underprivileged scholars and advocating for the well-being of abused children.

Apart from her philanthropic efforts, Tunku Puteri Johor is a seasoned professional with a background in Interior Architecture.

She holds a master's degree in architecture and was bestowed an honorary doctorate in creative leadership.

Her dedication to both the corporate world and humanitarian causes reflects her commitment to making a positive impact in society.

Her Highness's appointment as Chairperson of Souqa Fintech marks a significant milestone for the company as it looks forward to a period of growth and advancement in the fintech industry.