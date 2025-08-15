JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 15 — Johor Plantations Group Bhd (JPG) has recorded a 51 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in net profit to RM150.64 million for the first half of 2025 (1H 2025), driven by higher selling prices and a surge in external crop purchases.

In a statement today, JPG said revenue rose 12.6 per cent to RM738.72 million from a year earlier, despite lower production volume. Growth was attributed to disciplined upstream operations and expanded sourcing.

The board declared a second interim dividend of 1.25 sen per share for the quarter, equivalent to an earnings per share (EPS) of 3.01 sen, which translates into a total dividend payout of RM31.25 million.

For the 2Q FY2025, revenue rose 10.4 per cent to RM398.29 million while net profit surged 50 per cent to RM75.37 million.

Revenue from crude palm oil (CPO) rose by 4.8 per cent from a year ago to RM323.39 million and palm kernel revenue jumped 46.1 per cent to RM73.07 million, supported by higher delivery volumes and external crop purchases.

JPG managing director Mohd Faris Adli Shukery said the company’s strong performance was driven by disciplined upstream efforts and continued progress in expanding external crop sourcing.

“Our focus remains on optimising price realisation, sustaining production growth, exercising rigorous cost control, increasing processing volume and advancing our downstream expansion,” he said.

The group expects seasonal production growth and remains optimistic navigating market dynamics in 2H 2025.

In a separate statement, JPG said chief financial officer Aziah Ahmad will retire effective Sept 1 2025 and will be succeeded by Zain Azrai Zainal Abidin.

Aziah has been a vital member of the Kulim (Malaysia) Bhd and Johor Corporation (JCorp) group since 2014.

Zain joined JPG in June 2025 as Deputy CFO and has been working closely with Aziah to ensure a seamless transition, the statement added. — Bernama