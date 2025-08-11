KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — DRB-Hicom Bhd has announced plans to acquire the Malaysian operations of aerospace manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems for approximately US$95.2 million (RM426.1 million).

The company said in a stock exchange filing today that the acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Once finalised, Spirit AeroSystems Malaysia Sdn Bhd will be fully owned by Composites Technology Research Malaysia Sdn Bhd (CTRM), DRB-Hicom’s wholly owned aerospace subsidiary, The Edge reported.

DRB-Hicom described the deal as a strategic move to strengthen CTRM’s competitive position in the aerospace industry by expanding its aerostructure expertise.

Spirit Malaysia supplies major components and assemblies for Airbus and Boeing aircraft, including the A220, A320, A321, A350, B737 and B787, from its facilities at the Malaysia International Aerospace Centre in Subang.

The Subang site also functions as Spirit Malaysia’s Southeast Asia hub and supports key global programmes.

In 2024, Spirit Malaysia posted a profit after tax of RM70.1 million on revenue exceeding RM1 billion.

CTRM develops and manufactures composite parts such as wing components for the A320, A350 and A380, nacelles for the A350, and various aerostructures for the A400M, B737, B787, B767 and B777 aircraft.

According to DRB-Hicom, the combined entity will benefit from greater operational scale, stronger customer relationships, and improved leverage across the aerospace supply chain.

The acquisition comes as Boeing seeks to purchase Spirit AeroSystems’ US parent while Airbus has agreed to take over assets serving its own programmes, with DRB-Hicom noting that the deal is subject to regulatory approval and carries a US$7 million termination fee if blocked.