KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The government is set to introduce a New Investment Incentive Framework (NIIF) in the third quarter of 2025, aimed at attracting high-quality investments.

Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong said the framework, jointly developed by his ministry and the Ministry of Finance, is intended to draw in high-value investments that deliver long-term economic benefits.

“These include the creation of quality jobs, the development of local talent, and the strengthening of Malaysia’s technology and innovation ecosystem,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He added that the government is also considering introducing localisation requirements for foreign investors, to ensure local companies directly benefit from foreign capital and technology transfers.

Liew said that to position Malaysia as an “indispensable middle” in the global supply chain, the government is working to strengthen national resilience and empower local companies in strategic sectors such as semiconductors.

“There needs to be a mindset shift. Our local SMEs and micro-enterprises must no longer be seen merely as support players for foreign multinationals, but as potential global technology leaders in their own right,” he said.