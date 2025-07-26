KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — AirAsia Malaysia has launched two new direct routes connecting Kuala Lumpur and Kuching to Pontianak, the capital city of West Kalimantan, Indonesia, with AirAsia as the only airline operating international flights to the city starting Sept 12, 2025.

In a statement, the company said the expansion follows AirAsia’s rapid growth in Indonesia, including the recent launch of the Kuala Lumpur-Palembang route in July and the upcoming Kuala Lumpur-Semarang service in September.

“With the introduction of Pontianak, AirAsia Malaysia will operate to a total of 17 destinations in Indonesia through 223 weekly flights between the two countries, solidifying its position as the airline with the widest network serving Indonesia,” it said.

The launch of these new routes strengthens regional connectivity and supports both governments’ targets, including Malaysia’s goal of attracting 4.3 million Indonesian tourists in 2025 and Sarawak’s target of five million visitor arrivals by year-end.

It also aims to contribute to Indonesia’s national target of 16 million international arrivals, with Malaysia remaining one of its top source markets, it said.

The new routes were unveiled during the Sarawak Travel Fair, organised by the Sarawak Tourism Board in Pontianak, and officially launched by West Kalimantan Governor Drs Ria Norsan.

He said the new direct routes will not only facilitate easier access for travellers but also bolster trade, investment and tourism flows.

“West Kalimantan stands ready to welcome more Malaysian visitors while providing convenient access for Indonesians seeking business opportunities, leisure travel and medical services in Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Consulate of Malaysia in Pontianak, Consul Azizul Zekri Abd Rahim said the new connectivity marks a pivotal moment in fostering stronger bilateral ties between Malaysia and Indonesia, particularly West Kalimantan.

“With Visit Malaysia 2026 on the horizon, this expansion comes at the perfect moment to further boost tourism, foster cultural exchange and enhance regional ties between both nations,” he said.

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Captain Fareh Mazputra said the strong demand for travel between Malaysia and West Kalimantan had driven the company to enhance connectivity, making it easier and more affordable for people to travel for business, tourism and medical purposes.

“By launching flights from our main hub in Kuala Lumpur and Kuching, we are providing greater convenience and flexibility for our guests while contributing to the tourism growth and economic development of both Malaysia and Indonesia,” he added. — Bernama