KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Malaysia, through platforms such as the upcoming Asean Semiconductor Summit (ASEMIS) 2025, is determined to advance the Asean Framework for Integrated Semiconductor Supply Chain and strengthen the region’s role in ensuring global tech security.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said that with a growing number of industries requiring semiconductors as key components, Asean is at a pivotal moment in history where it has not just the capacity, but also the strategic neutrality, to strengthen its positioning as the world’s leading hub for semiconductors.

“I am confident ASEMIS 2025 will forge greater cooperation between the public and private sector which will enhance the already strong growth momentum of the semiconductor industry across the region,” he said in a statement today.

The inaugural ASEMIS, to be held in Petaling Jaya tomorrow, will be hosted by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) in collaboration with the Malaysian Semiconductor Industry Association (MSIA).

Themed “Shaping the Future of Asean’s Semiconductor Industry”, the one-day event is aimed at positioning Asean as a leading global hub for semiconductor manufacturing, technological security and innovation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the summit, which will bring together a total of 500 attendees, comprising policymakers, industry analysts, economists, sovereign fund representatives and industry leaders from across Asean and Asia.

MSIA president Datuk Seri Wong Siew Hai said delegates, through exclusive opportunities to connect with key decision-makers and industry captains, could catalyse their business growth through collaborative ventures which would help drive Asean’s regional competitiveness.

“We are pleased to partner with MITI in organising ASEMIS 2025 for stakeholders to network, gain strategic insights, and help curate the future of the semiconductor industry in Asean,” he said.

Panelists include industry association leaders from Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam who will discuss public-private collaborations and the drive for greater regional cooperation. — Bernama