KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — CapitaLand has clinched two top honours at the Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2025, receiving the “Company of the Year” award in the shopping mall category and the “Long-Standing Excellence” award for its #GivingBersama 4.0 initiative.

This marks the third consecutive year CapitaLand has received the Company of the Year title, in recognition of its continued efforts to uplift communities across Malaysia. In 2024, the company was also acknowledged for its support of underprivileged children.

The awards, organised annually, celebrate outstanding organisations that demonstrate long-term commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

As part of CapitaLand’s global #GivingAsOne campaign, the #GivingBersama 4.0 initiative provided aid to beneficiaries from orphanage homes, schools, and low-income families in Penang, Klang Valley, Pahang and Johor.

With support from CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF)—the group’s philanthropic arm—the campaign contributed RM200,000 worth of daily necessities and school essentials to more than 2,600 individuals.

Between October 23 and December 20, 2024, over 180 CapitaLand staff volunteers dedicated more than 1,400 hours to community service.

The programme reached nearly 800 underserved children from 21 homes and more than 1,800 individuals from 600 low-income families.

Beneficiaries were identified in collaboration with Unit Mutiara Food Bank in Penang and the Social Welfare Department in Kuala Lumpur, Kuantan and Johor.

A highlight of this year’s campaign was the introduction of a shopping mall-style bazaar experience, held at community halls nationwide, where beneficiaries could select their own essential items—making the experience more personal and engaging.

“We are truly honoured to receive this esteemed accolade for the third year in a row, especially as CapitaLand celebrates its 25th anniversary this year,” said Selina Ng, Managing Director, Retail, CapitaLand Investment (Malaysia).

“The awards affirm our ongoing efforts to create a positive and lasting impact in the communities where we operate.”

Ng said the group believes building resilient communities goes beyond financial contributions.

“Through our #GivingBersama initiative, we are heartened by the strong and sustained support from our employees, tenants, business partners and the wider community,” she added.

“Since 2011, with the support of CHF, we have reached over 16,100 beneficiaries and contributed more than RM2.6 million in community initiatives.”

Held annually in September and October, CapitaLand’s #GivingAsOne campaign mobilises staff, tenants, business partners and customers to uplift vulnerable groups.

In 2024, over 8,900 volunteers across 17 countries clocked more than 46,000 hours, benefiting over 13,000 people globally.

CapitaLand’s footprint in Malaysia spans residential, retail, lodging, logistics and business parks. Its retail network includes seven malls: Melawati Mall in Taman Melawati and six under CapitaLand Malaysia Trust—3 Damansara, East Coast Mall, Gurney Plaza, Queensbay Mall, The Mines and Sungei Wang Plaza.

The group also operates Nusajaya Tech Park in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

For more information on the #GivingBersama 4.0 initiative, visit CapitaLand’s official website or social media platforms.