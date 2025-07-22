KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Food prices in Malaysia showed mixed trends in June, with the overall food and beverages group rising by 2.1 per cent year-on-year, according to the Department of Statistics (DOSM).

The price of vegetables saw a steep decline of 7.2 per cent, contributing to the moderation in headline inflation to 1.1 per cent.

Milk and other dairy products fell by 1.8 per cent, while cereals, meat and fish also recorded softer prices.

Food consumed at home fell 0.4 per cent, while commercially prepared meals rose 4.7 per cent, slightly faster than May.

Oils and fats increased by 1.7 per cent, while fruits and nuts dropped by 0.1 per cent year-on-year.

Core inflation was steady at 1.8 per cent while overall inflation excluding fuel slowed to 1.3 per cent, pointing to broader price stability in consumer essentials.

Durable and semi-durable goods experienced more price declines than increases, with only 21 and 41 items, respectively, recording higher costs.

Out of 573 tracked goods and services, more than half of the items showed no price changes.

Restaurant and accommodation services remained the third-fastest rising category, albeit slowing from 3.0 per cent to 2.8 per cent.

Urban and rural inflation remained subdued, suggesting widespread moderation across regions and spending habits.