JAKARTA, July 21 — Indonesia’s chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said today that a 19 per cent tariff on Indonesian goods entering the United States could come into effect sooner than an August 1 deadline set by US President Donald Trump.

Airlangga said the timing of the tariff depended on a joint statement expected soon between the two countries, which reached a trade deal last week that led to a reduction in the threatened US proposed tariff rate to 19 per cent from 32 per cent.

The deal was one of only a handful reached so far by the Trump administration ahead of the August 1 negotiation deadline with numerous countries. — Reuters