KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Corporate leaders across Southeast Asia will gather here on Oct 1 and 2 for the Asean Change Management Conference 2025, addressing the urgent need for organisational transformation in an era of digital disruption.

The event, organised by K-Pintar Sdn Bhd, focuses on equipping leaders with practical tools for implementing change with precision and long-term impact.

With the theme of “Advancing Results, Change Done Right!”, the conference moves beyond theoretical discussions to real-world applications.

RA Thiagaraja, ACMC Chairperson and CEO of K-Pintar, emphasised the shift in approach: “If we want resilient organisations and empowered communities, we must stop treating change as a checkbox and start treating it as a core discipline.”

The conference addresses five critical areas: Trends & Innovation, Organisational Culture, Psychology & Neuroscience, Change Leadership & Fundamentals, and Digital Transformation.

International experts from England, Poland, Africa, India, Singapore, and Malaysia will share insights tailored to Asean’s unique business environment.

The programme features masterclasses, interactive workshops, leadership dialogues, and design sprints designed for immediate practical application.

This year, Malaysia’s National Institute of Public Administration (Intan) has also partnered with the conference to bring public sector innovation perspectives.

The collaboration reflects government efforts to drive innovation and build forward-looking public services aligned with Malaysia MADANI values.

Building on last year’s success, ACMC 2025 aims to create a sustainable regional ecosystem for change management professionals.

Partnerships with PMI Malaysia Chapter, Institut Koperasi Malaysia, PIKOM, GBS, and Prosci (USA) support the development of long-term practitioner communities.

The conference expects 500 participants from across the region, addressing the complex challenges facing modern organisations.