KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Sianlon Aquatic Sdn Bhd, one of Malaysia’s leading ornamental fish breeders, is exploring new export prospects in the Japanese market following its participation in Expo 2025 Osaka.

In a statement today, the Johor-based company, renowned for its premium Asian Arowana, was among the Malaysian businesses selected to showcase their products at the global event.

“The exposure allowed the company to engage with potential distributors, buyers and partners from across the region,” it said.

Director Charlie Ng said the company is especially grateful to the Malaysian government for allowing it to participate in Expo 2025 Osaka.

“It allowed us to meet like-minded partners and explore new possibilities,” Ng, son of semi-retired co-founder Ng Hang Yong, said.

Founded in 1978 in Batu Pahat, Johor, Sianlon Aquatic began as a small family-run operation with just six concrete ponds. Over the past four decades, it expanded into a large-scale aquaculture enterprise with eight farms covering nearly 2,000 acres and two retail aquariums.

Brothers Hang Yong and Huan Tong set up the company. Both shared a passion for ornamental fish-breeding. They started with Ranchu goldfish and expanded into other species, including the highly sought-after Asian Arowana.

In 1994, Sianlon obtained a CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species) permit, becoming the first registered company globally to commercially breed and export Arowana. It has since expanded its presence internationally, including the establishment of the Xiang Long Fish Farm in Guangzhou, China, the only such farm with both domestic and international operations.

The company's farms are designed to support natural breeding conditions, allowing broodstock to reproduce with minimal human interference.

The company’s breakthrough in China came in the 2000s after Hang Yong went to China with 50 Arowanas to explore potential demand. Sales were slow, but relationships were built.

“Our philosophy has always been to grow with our partners. We ensured that distributors could earn a fair profit. That approach helped us build long-term, sustainable relationships,” Ng said.

He said discussions are ongoing with several prospective partners in Japan.

“If successful, the partnerships could generate a six-figure export revenue.

“The company previously made history as the first to export Arowana legally to Japan, but operations were put on hold following the passing of its former distributor, and now Sianlon is looking to re-enter the Japanese market and plans to expand its reach through online channels,” he said.

Sianlon said the company exports tens of thousands of Arowanas each year to markets including China, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

“The company also breeds other ornamental species such as stingrays, discus, lyretail mollies and parrot cichlids.

“Health and quality remain the cornerstone of Sianlon’s breeding operations. Each fish undergoes professional quarantine before export, including disinfection and immune-boosting conditioning. Special attention is given to diet and water quality to ensure optimal growth and resilience,” the statement said.

The company also said it upholds environmentally responsible practices.

“Our farms are designed to support natural breeding conditions, allowing broodstock to reproduce with minimal human interference. All discharged water is ultraviolet-sterilised to prevent contamination and protect the surrounding ecosystem,” it said.

Sianlon said it has also received support from government-backed initiatives that promote ornamental fish through local and international competitions.

“The company’s Arowanas have consistently won top prizes at these events, which further enhances its brand credibility,” it said.

Looking ahead, Sianlon aims to appoint a dedicated distributor in every Asian country.

“Our goal is to bring Arowana into every household, not just as a pet, but as a source of relaxation and mental well-being. Watching them swim and feed is a calming, therapeutic experience,” Ng said. — Bernama