SHAH ALAM, July 9 — Permodalan Negeri Selangor Bhd (PNSB) yesterday signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with three strategic partners, comprising SD Guthrie Bhd, IJM Corporation Bhd and Yayasan Selangor, to develop an edu-technology park and a food security hub on Carey Island, Kuala Langat.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated that the development agreements for these two facilities would support the development of a third port on Carey Island, thereby driving economic growth in southern Selangor.

“I believe the signing of these MOUs will serve as a catalyst, not only to make the third port a highly competitive area with a high twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) volume but also to complement the entire port industry in Selangor,” he said in a speech at the MOU exchange ceremony.

The TEU is a general unit of cargo capacity, often used for container ships and container ports.

A joint statement stated that the Edu-Technology Park will feature artificial intelligence (AI) technology, smart infrastructure, and green energy, and Yayasan Selangor will develop an international-standard campus to enhance educational access and foster human capital development.

It said the MOU between PNSB and SD Guthrie Berhad would explore the proposed development of approximately 192.2 hectares of land owned by SD Guthrie on Carey Island.

“IJM Corporation will act as the developer and implementation partner for the development and infrastructure of the edu-technology park and food security hub.

“It will collaborate with PNSB as the project lead and SD Guthrie as the landowner and equity partner to support the planning and execution of the key development components,” said the statement. — Bernama