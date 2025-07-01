RAWANG, July 1 — The value of contracts awarded to local companies involved in the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project has reached RM18.57 billion, surpassing the target of RM10.8 billion, said Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) Chairman Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He stated that the ECRL project has involved around 3,300 local companies, comprising contractors, consultants, and suppliers, from 2017 to May 2025.

Regarding Bumiputera company involvement, Shamsul Azri, who is also the Chief Secretary to the Government, said that RM3.4 billion, or 97.14 per cent of the RM3.5 billion target for ECRL civil works, has been awarded to Bumiputera contractors, consultants, and suppliers.

“MRL and China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC) will continue to work together to ensure the highest possible contract value is awarded to local and Bumiputera companies until the completion of ECRL construction,” he said during a speech at the Serendah 2 Tunnel breakthrough ceremony today.

According to Shamsul Azri, the 9.88-kilometre Serendah 2 Tunnel was successfully breached six months ahead of the original schedule. He said the installation of the tunnel’s permanent lining had made impressive progress, with more than 7,500 meters completed before the breakthrough. The tunnel has an average height of 12 meters and a width of 13 meters – sufficient to accommodate two standard gauge railway tracks.

“Excavation work for the Serendah 2 Tunnel began in August 2022 and was initially scheduled for completion in December 2025. All civil works for this tunnel are expected to be fully completed by September 2026,” he added.

The ECRL project involves the construction of 41 tunnels, totalling about 69 kilometres along the railway route.

The 16.39-kilometre twin-bore Genting Tunnel, which is currently in the final stages of excavation, is expected to be fully breached by the middle of this month.

The ECRL is a RM50.27 billion infrastructure project and has reached 84.59 per cent overall progress as of June 2025. — Bernama