KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 – Invictus Blue has been ranked the second overall agency at the D-AWARDS 2025, making it the highest-placed local integrated agency in a competition largely dominated by international networks.

The Malaysian-owned agency took home 13 awards across multiple categories, including search, e-commerce, B2B, social, data, innovation, audio and digital out-of-home (DOOH), solidifying its reputation as a leading player in the digital media space.

“We’ve never seen our independence as a limitation — instead, we’ve embraced it as our greatest strength,” said Jo Yau, Group CEO of Invictus Blue, in a statement here.

“It’s proof that Malaysian-born talent, tech, and thinking can rival the best in the world.”

“Our aim has always been clear: nurture local talent, empower them with the right tools, and build campaigns that move the needle for clients,” added Shi Yen, Group Head of Strategy.

Established over three decades ago, Invictus Blue is a fully independent agency staffed entirely by Malaysian professionals and suppliers, contributing directly to the local economy.

The agency emphasised that its business model is both patriotic and strategic, designed to enhance national resilience and reduce exposure to global trade uncertainties.

Its legacy includes developing talent who have gone on to lead top international agencies in Malaysia, underscoring its influence within the country’s marketing and media industry.

“For over 31 years, we’ve stayed true to our founding belief — that a Malaysian agency can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world, without losing its soul,” said its president Keith Miranda.

The D-AWARDS, organised by the Malaysian Digital Association, is regarded as one of the country’s most prestigious digital accolades, recognising excellence, innovation and impact in digital marketing.



