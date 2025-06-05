TOKYO, June 5 — Japan is planning to propose strengthening cooperation with the United States on rare earth supply chains in upcoming tariff talks, with recent export restrictions by China in mind, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

Japan’s Jiji Press also reported that the US had shown flexibility in reducing an additional portion of reciprocal tariffs imposed on Japan.

President Donald Trump hit Japan with 24 per cent tariffs on its exports to the US, although, as with many of his levies, he paused them until early July to allow time for negotiations. A 10 per cent universal rate remains in place in the meantime.

The US has signalled flexibility in lowering the currently suspended additional 14 per cent, Jiji also reported, without citing any sources.

Japan’s chief tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is heading to Washington from Thursday for a fifth round of talks with US counterparts, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Japan has been urging the US to review its tariff policies, including the 25 per cent import levies on Japan-made vehicles. Car manufacturing is Japan’s biggest industry. — Reuters