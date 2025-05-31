BANGKOK, May 31 — Malaysian exhibitors have successfully inked two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth RM17 million at THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025, Asia’s leading food and beverage trade show.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the agreements, signed with partners from Thailand and the United States, reflect the growing international confidence in the quality and competitiveness of Malaysian products.

“These agreements with partners from Thailand and the United States are not just business transactions — they are a testament to the world’s growing confidence in Malaysian products.

“Our entrepreneurs have proven that, with the right support, they can compete and excel on the global stage,” he said after officiating the Malaysian Pavilion here on Friday.

Mohamad on a four-day working visit to Thailand said the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry has been actively supporting local entrepreneurs through strategic initiatives, ensuring they meet global standards while maintaining the unique quality and authenticity of Malaysian products.

“Our vision is clear: we want Malaysian products to become household names worldwide. With the dedication of our farmers, food producers, and government agencies, I am confident that we will see even greater achievements in the years to come,” he added.

Mohamad also invited international buyers to explore Malaysia’s diverse range of high-quality food products showcased at the pavilion.

He said the strong performance at THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025 underscores Malaysia’s growing influence in the global food and beverage arena.

Mohamad added that with continued government backing, aggressive promotional campaigns, and industry collaboration, Malaysia is poised to expand its footprint as a leading agri-food exporter in Southeast Asia and beyond.

Meanwhile, the Counsellor at the Agriculture Counsellor Office, Shaiful Naszri Wahid, said Malaysian agri-food products are gaining recognition due to their compliance with stringent international standards, including halal certification, organic farming practices, and sustainable sourcing.

“By using strategic trade platforms like Thailand, we can further elevate Malaysia’s global visibility and build lasting trade partnerships across and beyond the region,” he said.

With 137 Malaysian exhibitors showcasing high-quality products, the Malaysia Pavilion became a focal point for international buyers during the trade show, which was held at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani from May 27 to 31. — Bernama