KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Convenience store chain operator 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd has announced the resignation of its chairman, Datuk Farhash Wafa Salvador, effective May 30, 2025.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company said that Farhash, who was appointed chairman on Jan 3, 2023, has stepped down to pursue other business interests.

Farhash is also the chairman of Key Alliance Group Bhd, a position he was appointed to on Jan 28, 2025. — Bernama