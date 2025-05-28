KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has imposed an administrative monetary penalty on four banks, namely Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd (BPMB), HSBC Bank Malaysia Bhd, HSBC Amanah Malaysia Bhd and Maybank Islamic Bhd for various breaches of financial regulations.

In a statement, the central bank said it has imposed an administrative monetary penalty amounting to RM493,500 on BPMB for non-compliance with provisions under the Development Financial Institutions Act 2002 as well as the Anti-Money Laundering, Countering Financing of Terrorism and Targeted Financial Sanctions for Financial Institutions (AML/CFT & TFS) Policy Document.

It has also imposed an administrative monetary penalty of RM3.26 million on HSBC Bank Malaysia Bhd for non-compliances related to customer due diligence and sanctions screening requirements, as well as on HSBC Amanah Malaysia Bhd for non-compliances.

The penalty was issued for non-compliance with the Financial Services Act 2013, the Islamic Financial Services Act 2013, and requirements pertaining to the Anti-Money Laundering, Countering Financing of Terrorism, Countering Proliferation Financing, and Targeted Financial Sanctions for Financial Institutions.

BNM also highlighted that it had, on March 3, 2025, imposed a penalty of RM1.2 million on Maybank Islamic Bhd for non-compliance with section 155(3)(b) of the Islamic Financial Services Act 2013.

The penalty was issued for non-compliance with the Islamic Financial Services Act 2013 and Central Credit Reference Information System Policy Document, said the central bank. — Bernama