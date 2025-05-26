KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Global aircraft management company, Titan Aviation has officially launched its operations in Malaysia.

In a statement today, the United States (US) and Dubai-headquartered company aims to deliver its renowned operational excellence and industry-leading safety standards to aircraft owners and high-net-worth individuals seeking private aviation solutions.

“The addition of Malaysia as a regional hub enhances the company’s ability to offer aviation services in Southeast Asia’s second-largest aviation hub that continues to grow as a business and tourism centre,” it said.

Its managing director, Captain Sakeer Sheik said Malaysia is a critical gateway in Southeast Asia-not just geographically, but in terms of demand for bespoke, trustworthy private aviation services.

“Our presence here allows us to support aircraft owners, charter clients, and business travellers with unmatched responsiveness, technical depth, and operational transparency,” he said.

Sakeer noted that the Malaysian government and its local authorities are welcoming of new players in the country to offer a variety of aviation services adhering to global standards.

Titan Aviation also said the new Malaysian base will offer a wide range of services, including aircraft management, private jet chartering, aircraft sales and acquisition, Continuous Airworthiness Maintenance Organisation (CAMO) and technical services, as well as staffing solutions.

It also offers Malaysian clients preferential insurance terms, faster claims and lower premiums through its group fleet coverage.

“Whether it’s managing a Gulfstream for a Malaysian corporate or arranging a last-minute charter to Hong Kong or Jakarta, our team here is equipped and empowered to deliver,” added Sakeer.

Founded in 2004, Titan Aviation manages a growing fleet of over 30 aircraft and helicopters globally-including Gulfstream jets and the Dassault Falcon-and operates across the US, Europe, the Middle East, and South and Far East Asia, including Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, and India. — Bernama