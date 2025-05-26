Trump says US will have control over US Steel

It is unclear whether full takeover will be approved

Deal is core to Nippon Steel’s global expansion strategy

TOKYO, May 26 — US President Donald Trump’s comments supporting Nippon Steel’s US$14.9 billion bid for US Steel left lingering questions about the scope of the deal and its costs for the Japanese firm, leading to muted gains for its shares on Monday.

As part of the deal announced on Friday, Trump said in a post on Truth Social the “planned partnership” between the two companies will create at least 70,000 jobs and add US$14 billion to the US economy.

He added that the bulk of that investment would occur in the next 14 months and said he would hold a rally at US Steel in Pittsburgh on Friday.

Trump said on Sunday that the United States will have control over US Steel as part of the partnership.

It is still unclear whether “partnership” refers to the full acquisition of US Steel that Nippon Steel has been pursuing. The White House did not respond to questions about the announcement on Friday.

US Steel shares soared 21 per cent on Friday to US$52.01 as investors interpreted the comments from Trump, who had originally opposed the deal, to mean Nippon Steel had received his approval for its long-planned takeover, the last major hurdle for the deal. But the shares still remain below the US$55 per share offered by Nippon, reflecting uncertainty about a deal.

Both US Steel and Nippon Steel, though, lauded Trump’s comments on Friday.

For Nippon Steel, Japan’s top steelmaker, the deal is core to its global expansion strategy. It would lift production to 86 million metric tons from 63 million tons now – at a time when domestic demand is declining.

“The benefits of gaining access to the growing US market are enormous,” Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist at Rakuten Securities Economic Research Institute, said in a note, referring to Nippon Steel.

“Although the company is the world leader in technology, the domestic market is saturated, competition is fierce in Asia, and the company’s growth strategy has turned a corner,” he said, adding Nippon can expect new growth in the US by leveraging its technological strength in high-grade steel.

Costs for a deal were a worry, some analysts said.

“While the news is positive for Nippon Steel’s business development, the increase in spending is worrisome,” said Hiroyasu Mori, the head of the investment information office at Okachi Securities.

Shares of Nippon, the world’s fourth-largest steelmaker, rose as much as 7.4 per cent to 3,081 yen in Tokyo, but then erased a chunk of the gains to be up 1.7 per cent by mid-afternoon trade.

A merger would create the world’s third-largest steel producer by volume, after China’s Baowu Steel Group and Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, according to World Steel Association data. — Reuters





