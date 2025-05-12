BEIJING, May 12 — China on Monday welcomed Latin American leaders and officials to Beijing as it seeks to draw the region closer in response to the trade war with the United States.

Beijing has stepped up economic and political cooperation with Latin American nations in recent years and has urged a united front against US President Donald Trump’s recent maelstrom of tariffs.

Two-thirds of Latin American countries have joined Beijing’s trillion-dollar Belt and Road (BRI) infrastructure programme, and China has surpassed the US as the biggest trading partner of Brazil, Peru and Chile, among others.

The forum between China and the 33-member Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) is due to formally begin on Tuesday.

A notable attendee is Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who arrived in Beijing on Saturday for a five-day state visit.

Lula has sought to improve ties with both China and the US since returning to power in early 2023.

Brazilian exports to China reached more than US$94 billion (RM404 billion) last year, according to the United Nations Comtrade Database.

The South American agricultural power sends mainly soybeans and other primary commodities to China, while the Asian giant sells semiconductors, telephones, vehicles and medicines to Brazil.

On Monday, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi hosted his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Venezuela’s Yvan Gil, Peru’s Elmer Schialer and Uruguay’s Mario Lubetkin for talks at Beijing’s ornate Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Other expected participants in the forum include Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Chilean President Gabriel Boric.

Petro said last week that he would sign a “letter of intent” to join the BRI when he meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coming days.

Xi will address the summit at its opening ceremony on Tuesday, according to Beijing’s foreign ministry.

A senior ministry official said on Sunday that Beijing had “always approached the development of China–Latin America relations from a strategic and long-term perspective”.

“The people of Latin America and the Caribbean seek to build their own homeland — not to serve as the backyard of any other country,” Miao Deyu told a press conference.

China was “willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Latin American countries” in the face of US tariffs, and “jointly work to... oppose unilateralism and economic bullying”, Miao said. — AFP