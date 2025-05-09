KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Sapura Energy Bhd (SEB) has assured its clients, partners and stakeholders that its operations and financial activities, including access to the group’s bank accounts, remained unaffected and continue as normal.

The assurance came after a recent news reports, citing anonymous sources, regarding a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation involving a corporate figure, suggesting a possible connection to SEB shares, specifically in the context of the historical merger between SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd and Sapuracrest Petroleum Bhd.

“As a responsible corporate entity, SEB has fully cooperated with the MACC in the past and remains committed to providing any further assistance required by the authorities,” SEB said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The company said it has a strict anti-bribery and anti-corruption policy and has implemented internal controls and procedures to effectively manage and mitigate such risks.

“As a listed company, we are dedicated to maintaining high standards of corporate governance, transparency, and integrity across all levels of the organisation,” SEB said. — Bernama