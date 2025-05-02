BATU KAWAN, May 2 — Maxis, Malaysia’s leading integrated telecommunications provider, today marked a significant milestone with the official launch of its large-scale fibre network expansion in Penang, aiming to connect over 100,000 homes across the state by 2027.

The rollout will cover all districts in Penang, with a strong emphasis on high-demand urban areas such as Jelutong, George Town, Batu Maung, Bayan Lepas, and Bayan Baru, alongside key locations on Mainland Penang.

Maxis chief executive officer Goh Seow Eng said the project contributes to the company’s national fibre network, which currently spans approximately 23,000 kilometres. He added that the enhanced infrastructure will be scalable to speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second (Gbps).

“We have been working closely with the state government on this for a couple of years and we are excited to now move into the implementation phase.

“Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year, pending necessary permits from local town councils,” he told reporters after the launch of Maxis Home Fibre in Penang held at Dewan MPKK Bandar Cassia here today. The event was officiated by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Goh noted that Maxis anticipates the full fibre rollout across Penang will take between 18 and 36 months to complete, ensuring that homes, businesses, and institutions throughout the state benefit from robust, high-speed Internet access.

He added that Maxis’ fibre expansion in Penang is made possible by the Last Mile Connectivity Guidelines introduced by the Penang State Government — a first-of-its-kind initiative in Malaysia.

“This initiative not only supports national digital transformation goals but also positions Penang as a leader in high-speed Internet accessibility and smart infrastructure development,” Goh said.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Chow said the expansion of Maxis’ Fibre Network in the state underscores the importance of synergy and collaboration between the public and private sectors in driving inclusive and sustainable digital transformation.

He said that in a world increasingly driven by technology and digital connectivity, the need for fast, stable, and widespread communication infrastructure is no longer a luxury but a basic necessity.

Therefore, he said Maxis’ investment in building fibre optic infrastructure is a prime example of how the private sector can directly contribute to the state’s digital development.

“This initiative, indirectly, will strengthen the foundation for digital growth and accelerate progress towards a tech-savvy society.

“By providing fast, secure, and reliable Internet access, Maxis can help bridge the digital divide that still exists within our communities, thereby empowering the people to explore opportunities in the future economy — whether in education, remote work, digital entrepreneurship, or innovative development,” he said. — Bernama