KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Planning consent has been granted for the next phase of Battersea Power Station’s regeneration in London, a key milestone in the 16.99-hectare (42-acre) development.

Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC) Ltd confirmed that the new phase will include residential, retail, community, and leisure spaces, with detailed planning approval from Wandsworth Council.

“This latest phase adds two new Gehry Partners-designed residential buildings, comprising 306 homes,” BPSDC said in a statement.

It said the development will also feature a 15,000 sq ft Community Hub and create over 400 jobs, increasing the total number of jobs generated to 6,800.

Construction is set to begin later this year, with completion expected by 2029.

To date, more than 2,200 homes have been delivered, and over 3,000 people now reside in the area.

The development also supports a growing office community, with over 3,500 workers from companies such as Apple, SharkNinja, and IWG.

Battersea Power Station is part of a broader regeneration programme spanning 42 acres along the River Thames. Once completed, the project is expected to create over 20,000 jobs, 4,000 homes, and 19 acres of public space.

The wider development is owned by a consortium of Malaysian investors: Sime Darby Property (40 per cent), S P Setia (40 per cent), and The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) (20 per cent). Commercial assets within the Power Station are now directly owned by Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) and EPF.

The project is managed by BPSDC. — Bernama