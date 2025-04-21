KUCHING, April 21 — Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) continue to remain the backbone of Sarawak’s economic landscape, said Sarawak Deputy Premier, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said the agility, creativity and innovation of SMEs have consistently driven inclusive and sustainable growth across all sectors.

“The Sarawak government remains committed to supporting our SMEs through strategic policies, incentives and capacity-building programmes, so they can continue to grow, compete and lead in today’s ever-changing global economy.

“As we navigate a world shaped by rapid technological change and economic uncertainty, resilience and digital transformation have become more crucial than ever,” he said when officiating the launch of the Premier of Sarawak Industry Excellence Awards (PSIEA) here today.

His speech was read by Sarawak Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment, Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh.

Awang Tengah, who is also the Sarawak Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment said industrial excellence is key to realising Sarawak’s goal of becoming a developed and high-income state by 2030.

“Therefore, I urge more companies, especially local enterprises, to step up and lead in achieving this vision.

“Together, we can build a strong, future-ready and globally connected business ecosystem that benefits all Sarawakians,” he said.

Awang Tengah said the PSIEA will continue to serve as a key driver of industrial growth and economic transformation by enhancing the quality and competitiveness of organisations in Sarawak.

He added that to date, 94 organisations from the manufacturing and services sectors have participated in PSIEA.

PSIEA 2025, themed “Environmental, Sustainability, Economic Prosperity and Inclusive Society,” is organised by the Malaysia Productivity Corporation, in collaboration with the Sarawak Business Federation. — Bernama