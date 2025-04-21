KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Bhd (PMMA) announced the full resumption of gas supply to both of its manufacturing plants in Shah Alam yesterday.

This follows the earlier disruption caused by the Putra Heights gas pipeline incident on April 1, 2025.

“Prior to the full resumption of gas supply, PMMA has implemented mitigating measures such as utilising alternate sources of gas to ensure the continuation of production.

“With the gas supply returning to normal, the production of the fan and electric iron products is now back in full operation,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

PMMA managing director Takashi Sugihara said the company has been able to minimise operational impact and aims to recover the loss of revenue within this quarter.

“The company will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates, where necessary,” he said. — Bernama